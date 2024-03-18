Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.63

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 4023375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -135.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,384.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,384.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,302 in the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

