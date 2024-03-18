HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) PT Lowered to C$4.15

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.35 to C$4.15 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.16. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$3.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.28.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

