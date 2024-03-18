HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) PT Lowered to C$4.15

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.35 to C$4.15 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
