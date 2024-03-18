Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 0%

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $377.60 and last traded at $373.27. 803,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,123,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

