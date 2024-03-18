Hooked Protocol Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00001965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $180.42 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 130,588,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.35453533 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $28,970,469.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

