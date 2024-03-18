Horizen Price Tops $13.88 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $13.88 or 0.00020547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $205.20 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00040775 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,787,106 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

