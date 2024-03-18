Hyatt Hotels Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,993 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 374% compared to the typical daily volume of 843 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of H stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,452. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $159.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,443,525 shares of company stock valued at $223,090,255. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

