Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hypera Stock Up 5.9 %

HYPMY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

