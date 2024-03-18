Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Hypera Stock Up 5.9 %
HYPMY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.
About Hypera
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hypera
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.