I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 452.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on I-Mab from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on I-Mab

I-Mab Price Performance

Institutional Trading of I-Mab

I-Mab stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,525. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 938,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 352,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 107,996 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 13,161.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 771,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.