Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 429,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.04. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

