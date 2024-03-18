Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 429,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.04. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
