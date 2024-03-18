Ichor’s (ICHR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICHR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of ICHR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 434,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

