ICON (ICX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.30 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $297.46 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 984,922,278 coins and its circulating supply is 984,922,279 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 984,889,783.2543654. The last known price of ICON is 0.32524575 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $25,835,276.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

