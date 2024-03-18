iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Volume Hits $52.61 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $302.69 million and $52.61 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00006110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005638 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00026329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00015790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,444.21 or 1.00010776 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010362 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00153204 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.56225892 USD and is down -7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $20,010,392.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.