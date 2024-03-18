IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on IG Group from GBX 859 ($11.01) to GBX 782 ($10.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get IG Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IGG

IG Group Price Performance

IG Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 735.77 ($9.43) on Thursday. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 785 ($10.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.19, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 719.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 692.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 13.56 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. IG Group’s payout ratio is 6,216.22%.

Insider Transactions at IG Group

In other news, insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($86,995.52). Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.