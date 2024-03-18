Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Sets New 1-Year High at $269.23

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $269.23 and last traded at $267.06, with a volume of 63840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,469,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

