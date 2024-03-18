Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Immuneering Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMRX traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,799,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $14.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 296.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 2,078.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 56.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

