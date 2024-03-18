Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) Insider Daniel Pollock Sells 200,000 Shares

Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Pollock sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10), for a total value of A$31,400.00 ($20,794.70).
Immuron Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
About Immuron
Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polyclonal antibodies in Australia, Israel, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products. It offers Travelan, an over-the-counter medicine to reduce the risk of travelers' diarrhea and risk of minor gastrointestinal disorders, as well as a dietary supplement for support digestive health and gastrointestinal tract protection; and Protectyn, an immune supplement to help maintain a healthy digestive function and liver.
