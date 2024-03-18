Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Get Impinj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PI opened at $122.90 on Thursday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,872.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,872.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Impinj by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,888,000 after purchasing an additional 248,786 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Impinj by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.