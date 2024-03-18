Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Information Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Information Services Dividend Announcement

Information Services stock opened at C$25.61 on Thursday. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

