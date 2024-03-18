InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 14th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.66. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3,895.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

