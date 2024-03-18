ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.58

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 28352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
ING Groep Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
