Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INGR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $118.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,922 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

