Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

INBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of INBX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.94. 539,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,055. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 13,408.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.78%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

