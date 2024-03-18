InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) traded up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 2,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 23,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $648.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.16.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in InnovAge by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

