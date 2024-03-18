Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Up 6.9% in February

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. 332,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INO. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,178.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,796,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

