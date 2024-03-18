Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) COO Purchases 37,879 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) COO Peter W. Rodino III bought 37,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.07. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AIM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 356,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.13. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

