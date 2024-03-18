Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alphatec Stock Performance

ATEC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,187. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,451,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after buying an additional 1,361,126 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

