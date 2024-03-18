Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Alphatec Stock Performance
ATEC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,187. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.58.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
