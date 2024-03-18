Insider Buying: Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Acquires 11,780 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 2.2 %
AAOI traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $12.98. 1,931,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $24.75.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.
Read Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.