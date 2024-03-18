Insider Buying: Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Acquires 11,780 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 2.2 %

AAOI traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $12.98. 1,931,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 235,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.