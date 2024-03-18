Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00.
Archer Aviation Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE ACHR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.87. 7,722,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,170. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.45.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
