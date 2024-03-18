Insider Buying: Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Director Purchases 137,000 Shares of Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) Director Anna U. Loengard bought 137,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,353.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,909,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,611,000 after acquiring an additional 200,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,847,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,155,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

