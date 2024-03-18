Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at $644,046.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MPB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,248. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $345.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $42.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 524.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPB. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

