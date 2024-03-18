Insider Buying: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,477.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman acquired 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Martin Tuchman purchased 172 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $5,504.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $157,726.08.

On Friday, February 9th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman purchased 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $1,226.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,047 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.58. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

