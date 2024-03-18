Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells 26,174 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at $298,782,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,025,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.31. 197,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 107.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

