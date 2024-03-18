Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) VP Sells 1,461 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.90. 1,157,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,413. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

