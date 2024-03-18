Insider Selling: nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.92 ($5.24), for a total value of A$277,025.00 ($183,460.26).

NIB Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

Get NIB alerts:

NIB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from NIB’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.89%. NIB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

NIB Company Profile

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.