Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Sells 2,685 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yoon Ah Oh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONTO traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $175.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.09. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

