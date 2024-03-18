Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) COO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 4,500 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $75,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parke Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

PKBK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,034. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

