Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $436,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,074,841.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.43. 572,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,656. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 483,529 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 948.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 475,377 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

