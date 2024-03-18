Insider Selling: TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Sells £33,107.67 in Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hoad sold 21,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £33,107.67 ($42,418.54).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.26 million, a PE ratio of -5,226.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.79. TT Electronics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.50 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23,333.33%.

TTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.33) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

