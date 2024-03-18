Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.10.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed
Insider Activity at Insmed
Institutional Trading of Insmed
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 898.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 88,589 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares during the period.
Insmed Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of INSM opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.00.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.