Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

Insider Activity at Insmed

Institutional Trading of Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $204,205.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,929,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 898.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 88,589 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares during the period.

Insmed Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of INSM opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.