InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Down 4.6 %

NSPR opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InspireMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter worth about $2,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the third quarter worth $65,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.