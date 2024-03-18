InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Down 4.6 %
NSPR opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.84.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
