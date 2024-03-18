Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $112.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $115.19.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

