Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.35 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

