Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $281,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $315.65 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.85. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

