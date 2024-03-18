Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Intapp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,163,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at $27,283,450.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,595,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,163,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at $27,283,450.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,203,663 shares of company stock worth $262,434,904 in the last ninety days. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intapp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

