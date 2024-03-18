Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.80. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,003 shares of company stock worth $1,037,955. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 28,264 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.