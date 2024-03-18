InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.
InterContinental Hotels Group has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:IHG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.24. 222,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,447. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
