Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Up 4.6%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. 53,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 298,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TILE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Interface alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TILE

Interface Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $949.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Interface’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,001,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 65.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.