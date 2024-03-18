International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $192.19 and last traded at $191.78. Approximately 1,120,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,286,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $175.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

