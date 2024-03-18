International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,011,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

