Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the February 14th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.5 days.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Intertek Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

